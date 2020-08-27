Grab a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for its lowest price yet this week

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals have been knocking around the shelves for a while, but typically the latest releases only see discounts on around $20 - $30. That's all changed over the last couple of weeks, with offers bringing discounts of up to $50 on 64GB and 128GB models.

There's still time to pick up the lowest price yet on the 64GB version this week, with Best Buy offering up a $299.99 sales price in the US and Amazon offering up a similar £299 price tag as well. However, the larger 128GB model has just dropped even further in price, taking an extra $10 off the previous reduction. You'll now find it available for just $369.99 at Best Buy as well.

That's a perfect discount if you're looking for a cheap tablet for streaming, gaming, and sending the odd work email, but these Samsung Galaxy Tabs will also stand up to more demanding task as well.

We're going into more detail on these Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals just below, or you can check out all the latest Samsung tablet prices and sales right here on TechRadar.

Not in the US? There are more Samsung Galaxy Tab deals on offer in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Best Buy this week, dropping the price down to just $299.99. That's the cheapest this 2020 tablet has ever been, offering up a streamlined Samsung Galaxy Tab experience for a fraction of the price the fully fledged tablet usually goes for.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 128GB: $429.99 $369.99 at Best Buy

If you'd like more onboard storage, you might be better off checking out the 128GB S6 Lite. This Samsung Galaxy Tab deal still offers $60 off the original price, bringing this an extra $10 under its sales price last week and the cheapest we've ever seen.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB: £349.99 £299.99 at Amazon

UK shoppers can also save £50 in the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab deals at Amazon. The S6 Lite with 64GB of storage space is available for just £299.99 right now,

View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Whether you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite or the full Galaxy Tab S6, you'll find all the latest deals for both models in your region below.

Or, if you're after the real deal, you can take a look at these Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 deals just below.

If you're looking for something a little cheaper you'll find a massive range of Android tablet sales available right now, or if you're shopping for something more powerful we're also rounding up the best iPad Pro deals. Check out the latest Microsoft Surface Pro sales and prices for something that can easily convert into more of a laptop setup as well.