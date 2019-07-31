Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is official, and could be a true iPad Pro rival

Samsung has struggled to hold a candle to Apple in terms of premium tablets, with the latter's iPad Pro range standing as the best tablet right now, but now Samsung is bringing the fight to Apple with the newly-announced Galaxy Tab S6.

As the latest high-end tablet from the Korean electronics company, the Galaxy Tab S6 builds on features of its predecessor the Galaxy Tab S4 (yes, Samsung did skip the S5, although there's a budget Tab S5e).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 has a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, so you're getting a high-quality viewing experience.

One intriguing aspect of the slate is that it's one of the first to come with two rear cameras. The main of these is a 13MP sensor, and it's joined by a 5MP camera with ultra-wide angle lens. On the front of the device is an 8MP selfie camera.

Keeping the Galaxy Tab S6 running is a 7,040mAh battery, which supports fast charging. That's a fairly reasonable battery for a slate, so we'd expect to see it run for a long time without needing to be topped up.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 runs on a Snapdragon 855 chipset – that's a cutting-edge processor, so you're going to see fast performance speeds while you're gaming, watching videos or working.

On your Tab

One of the distinguishing features of the main Galaxy Tab S line is the S Pen integration, and with the Tab S6 it'll come in the box so, unlike the Apple Pencil for iPads, you don't need to splash out extra for the device. The slate even has a special nook for you to store it, where it'll wirelessly charge.

Something is missing though – previous Samsung tablets had a 3.5mm headphone jack, but this is missing from the Galaxy Tab S6, so you're going to have to stick with the wireless headphones for now.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 goes on sale in the US on September 6, although you can pre-order it from August 23. This is for a Wi-Fi only slate, and an LTE-enabled version will be available later in 2019.

You can pick up the device for $649 (roughly £530, AU$940), although that's for a 6GB RAM and 128GB memory version. Another 8GB RAM and 256GB memory version will cost an unspecified amount more.

That release date is quite a way away, but before then you can expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series that is due to launch on August 7.

If you want to know more about how good this device is, we briefly got hands-on with it, so read our initial review here.