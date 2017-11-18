Our favorite Samsung Galaxy S8 deal is $200 off ahead of Black Friday 2017

There's an important Samsung Galaxy S8 deal in the US ahead of Black Friday 2017, and it's cheaper than the price you'll find anywhere on Amazon today.

It's $200 off the Galaxy S8 on Newegg for the superior International version of the smartphone – the one that comes unlocked to work on AT&T or T-Mobile.

It also just so happens to be the dual-SIM capable version of the Android phone, which makes it ideal for traveling outside of the US and connecting to both your existing number for calls and texts and a foreign SIM for cheaper data while abroad.

This version of the smartphone usually costs $799. You'll have to pay Newegg the full price, but that's generally the cost of buying a fully unlocked phone that isn't overtaken by carrier apps and bloatware.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is also on sale and is even cheaper. In fact, you'll pay less for this 6.2-inch phone than you would the smaller 5.8-inch S8 from Samsung. How things change in a little over half a year.

The International version of this phone is usually more expensive, but today, you can find it for a lot cheaper thanks to this Newegg deal one week before Black Friday 2017.

It's cheaper and faster

Maybe the best news of all is the fact that this particular Samsung Galaxy S8 phone runs the Samsung Exynos 8895 Octa-core chipset.

The Exynos 8895 proven to be faster in our review testing compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. The one thing Qualcomm's chip can do is connect to Verizon and Sprint's CDMA networks in the US. This phone cannot.

That's why this deal is beneficial to anyone solely on the AT&T and T-Mobile GSM networks, or one of the many other MVNO carriers in the US that supports GSM phones.

Saving $200 off our recommended versions of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a good start to Black Friday one week before the deals even begin.