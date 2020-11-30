Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G are now available in new colors

Samsung’s next flagship is likely just around the corner, with the Samsung Galaxy S21 range rumored to be landing in January. But if you’re eyeing some of Samsung's current flagships there are now new colors to choose from.

Specifically, Samsung has launched a red version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, and a white version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

These colors previously landed in South Korea, but now they’re available in the US too – though apparently in “limited quantities”, so if you’re interested in either, they might be worth buying soon.

The Note 20 5G in red and the Z Flip 5G in white (Image credit: Samsung)

It’s only the colors that differ, with the specs and pricing remaining exactly the same, meaning $849.99 for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and $1,449.99 for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The full range of colors available for each now includes red, bronze, green and grey for the Note 20 5G, and white, bronze and grey for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

It’s worth noting though that it’s only the 5G versions of these phones that are available in the new shades, and that there aren’t any new colors options for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

You can get both of these new shades from Samsung’s online store in the US, but if you live in other countries it remains unclear if or when you’ll be able to buy them. We wouldn’t be at all surprised if they do land in other major markets like the UK though.

Via The Verge