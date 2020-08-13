Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus drop down to $99.99 in this stunning deal from Verizon

Verizon has cut the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus by $50 this week, dropping the price down to an all-time record low following the launch of the Buds Live. That's a stunning offer that leaves these Samsung Galaxy Buds deals sitting at just $99.99 right now (add the buds to your cart for the full discount), a particularly impressive price point when you consider the fact that these buds have only ever managed to reach $129 in the past.

In fact, this Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus deal is actually cheaper than the original buds - currently on sale for $109.99 at Samsung. You're getting better battery life and Spotify integration for less cash here, which makes this offer a no-brainer if you're after some new true wireless earbuds.

However, Verizon seems to be on a roll with these deals. We also recently reported a $40 discount on the AirPods Pro, with the noise-canceling Apple buds now sitting back at their lowest price ever - just $219. If you're using an iPhone, this deal may be better suited.

You'll find more details on this Samsung Galaxy Buds deal just below, but if you're shopping in the UK or Australia all the cheapest prices for these earbuds are further down the page.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: $149 $99.99 at Verizon

Verizon has knocked $50 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus this week, securing the lowest price yet for the powerful true wireless earbuds. You'll have to add these to your cart to see the full discount, with the standard $149 still displayed online.

View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

There are now three Samsung Galaxy Buds on the market; the originals, the Buds Plus, and the Buds Live. You'll find all the cheapest prices from around the web in our comparison chart below.

We've got you covered if you want to check out all the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds deals and sales, but if you're also on the hunt for the best AirPods Pro deals we're bringing you the cheapest around. Looking for more Samsung goodies? Take a look at the best Samsung Galaxy Watch sales around.