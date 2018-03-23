Samsung files new patent for over the air charging

Samsung has patented a new technology for OTA wireless charging. The new patent is unlike the existing wireless charging tech, which doesn’t even require the phone to be kept on a charging pad.

Currently, the wireless chargers used with Apple and Samsung smartphones charge the phones without needing to connect wires physically but they still encumber the free movement of the phone.

The patent was published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation and was filed back in 2016. It’s still unclear if Samsung is actually developing a truly wireless charger or they’ve just patented the idea before anyone else. The jury is out on whether Samsung is actively working on the project.

How will this work?

In December 2017, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved a similar truly wireless charger called WattUp, developed by the San Jose-based startup Energous.

WattUpp uses radio frequencies to to charge mobile devices at a distance of up to 3ft. There is a transmitter that converts electricity to radio frequencies, which are then beamed to devices with a compatible receiver.

In Samsung’s case, the patent images show similar charging units along with reflectors placed across room. They would transmit energy in form of waves, where reflectors will let them travel to the device without any blockage.

There are no details about the development and release of the technology. Emitting energy in a closed area wirelessly is a tricky task but making it safe to use in a household is a bigger concern.