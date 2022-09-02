Redmi A1 with clean Android launching on September 6

Audio player loading…

Well well well. Redmi A1 indeed is the near-stock Android smartphone from Xiaomi that has been rumoured after all. Xiaomi has now officially revealed that Redmi A1 will launch on September 6 and has revealed that it will come with a clean Android experience.

It was reported last month that Xiaomi is working on a sub-brand or new series, that would come with a stock Android experience. We had earlier speculated that this new phone from Xiaomi, the Redmi A1 might not be the successor to Mi A1 with stock Android experience. But it turns out that we were wrong and Redmi A1 indeed is coming with a clean Android experience.

But there is a catch with the clean Android experience. This phone is rumoured to come with Android Go and not the regular one. This is not anything new and Redmi has done similar stuff before, Redmi Go. It also came with stock Android Go software and not a MIUI-based one.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Redmi A1 comes with a design that's similar to Poco M5, with a leather-esque back and the images show the presence of a stereo speaker support on the phone.

Redmi A1: rumoured specifications

The specifications of the phone have leaked too, by the leakster Yogesh Brar (opens in new tab). Let us take a look at the rumoured specs.

It will possibly be coming with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display, and it is going to be powered by Mediatek Helio A22 SoC, Mediatek's lowest-end smartphone chipset. And the phone would be coming with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

There will be a dual camera setup of 8MP and 2MP on the back while a 5MP selfie camera. Coming to batteries, there is the usual 5000mAh battery and 10W charging. The 5,000mAh battery has been officially confirmed by Xiaomi on its website too.

He also mentions that the phone will come with the Android 12 Go edition. Also, it is said to be an Rs. 10,000 product.

Redmi A1•6.5" HD+ TFT-IPS LCD•MediaTek Helio A22 SoC•2GB RAM•32GB storage•Rear Cam- 8MP + 2MP•Front Cam- 5MP•5,000mAh, 10W charging•Android 12 Go Edition (Stock ROM)Under 10k productSeptember 2, 2022 See more

Who is this phone for?

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

When the rumour first broke of a Xiaomi phone/sub-brand coming with close to stock Android experience, everyone thought this will be a successor to the discontinued Mi A series. But it is not, it seems like this is a successor to the Redmi Go series.

Looking at the specifications of the phone that have been rumoured and officially revealed details, this is a low-budget smartphone that is going to go for a price lower than Redmi 10A and Redmi 9A smartphones.