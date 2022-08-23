Xiaomi might be bringing a new sub-brand to India soon - but why?

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi might be prepping up a new sub-brand, or a new series of smartphones tailored to the tech enthusiast community. It is rumoured that this new sub-brand or series would be coming with a near-stock Android experience.

This new report comes from The Mobile Indian (opens in new tab) which says that this new series or sub-brand might be coming with a Snapdragon 700 series chipset. The biggest highlights of this new lineup could be the fact that this upcoming phone/brand will offer a bloatware-free experience.

The report also suggests that the phones would be priced in the Rs. 15,000 - Rs. 25,000 price range. Also that there will be two models, one based on Snapdragon 765 and the other would be powered by Snapdragon 778G.

Xiaomi is yet to decide on what to call the phones, whether to revive the done and dusted A series or come up with a new sub-brand like Poco.

This might be the only hope for Xiaomi to get tech enthusiasts back on its side.

Xiaomi has been getting a lot of flak online from both users and tech enthusiasts regarding lots of stuff, bugs in software, ads in UI, and more.

Xiaomi once used to be the darling of tech enthusiasts but has fallen off the radar of the tech enthusiast community in recent years, when the brand went mainstream and new competitors came with cut-throat prices copying its business model.

Not only that, MIUI used to be the defining feature of Xiaomi devices and it has turned out to be a polarizing one now. People either love it or hate it. The tech enthusiast community seems to hate it more than love it nowadays.

Also, Xiaomi along with other Chinese brands have been under scrutiny from ED over money laundering investigations.

Xiaomi needs a miracle to turn its image around among tech enthusiasts, YouTubers and Twitter tech gurus. This new sub-brand or series could just be the ‘Brahmastra’ for that.

Stock Android, as we know gets praise from tech enthusiasts, no matter what. A clean, ad-free, and bloat-free Android experience from Xiaomi with the aggressive pricing Xiaomi is known for is a sure-fire hit.

Why not just switch Poco to a new near stock UI?

Poco seems to turn things around for it, with the appointment of its new Head Himanshu Tandon. He seems to be getting the brand good faith in the eyes of tech enthusiasts and normal users alike. Poco recently claimed to have been the best seller in Flipkart's sales.

This also begs the question, isn't it easier if Poco announced a switch to stock Android and continued as it is? Poco already has a strong base and has momentum now.

We are not entirely sure what Xiaomi is cooking up for the Indian market now. Whatever it is, it sounds exciting for the Indian smartphone market and knowing Xiaomi, it would set the market on fire with its cutthroat pricing.