Redmi A1 is coming, but it's not the successor to Mi A series

Redmi India has teased a new smartphone on social media, Redmi A1. The device's name might sound like the beloved Xiaomi A series is coming back, but it is not.

Redmi A1 could be a budget smartphone that might stay along with Redmi 10A and Redmi 9A or replace it.

Redmi India has posted this tweet on social media, "P.S. Just like yesterday's match, we are ready to knock it out of the park with our A1 all rounders. Can you guess what's coming?".

Let the celebrations begin! 🎊We are bringing some exciting #DiwaliWithMi launches. P.S. Just like yesterday's match, we are ready to knock it out of the park with our 𝘼1 𝙖𝙡𝙡-𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨. Can you guess what's coming? pic.twitter.com/uqQFjXQOWrAugust 29, 2022 See more

Diwali is coming on October 24. The annual Diwali with Mi sale happens before Diwali. And this phone is listed as Special Diwali with Mi launch so that the phone would be launching soon.

Redmi A1: expected specifications

Redmi A1 has been recently spotted in the Geekbench database. From the listing, we can see that Mediatek Helio A22 SoC will power this phone and comes with 3GB of RAM.

From this, we can see that this might be a low-budget phone series and could be replacing the current Redmi 9A and Redmi 10A lineup of smartphones.

Also, this phone is rumoured to be coming to the market in Poco branding, Poco C50.

Redmi A1 is not the stock Android Xiaomi phone that was rumoured

We had reported earlier that Xiaomi might be launching a new sub-brand or a new series that would be coming with a clean stock Android experience. If you remember, Xiaomi A series smartphones were a massive hit in India. It came with a near-stock Android experience and offered an experience like no other phones in the Xiaomi lineup.

However, this could not be the smartphone that comes with stock Android. As we saw with the Geekbench listing, this phone is a budget phone that will be priced at an ultra-low budget. The stock Android phone or phones from Xiaomi is supposed to come with Snapdragon 700 series chipsets and should be priced higher.