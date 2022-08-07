Real life photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak online

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have leaked extensively over the last few months, ahead of their official unveiling on August 10, but we now have something new in terms of advance leaks: real life photos of the foldable handsets.

These pictures were posted by @noh_tech (opens in new tab) on Twitter (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)) and give us a decent look at these two Samsung smartphones, from a variety of angles, in what appears to be a blue-gray sort of color.

As we've already had so much information appear about the foldables, these photographs don't actually tell us too much that's new. However, it's interesting to see in-the-hand shots of the devices before they get their grand unveiling on Wednesday this week.

Small refinements

There are some minor design tweaks that are noticeable in the photos, making these handsets slightly different from their predecessors. As has been rumored, the screen creases look smaller this time around, so credit to Samsung for that.

Meanwhile, it looks as though the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going to get a smaller outer hinge area compared with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 – another sign that manufacturers are getting better at making the complex components that go into these phones.

The big Samsung Unpacked event that is happening in a few days isn't just about foldable phones, because we're very probably going to get some smartwatches and wireless earbuds as well. The event starts at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST on August 10.

Analysis: what we think we know so far

As we mentioned above, these two phones have already leaked extensively. If those leaks are accurate, Samsung isn't going to have much to surprise us with on Wednesday when it's next Unpacked event gets underway.

It sounds as though the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is going to have a 7.6-inch main screen, the same size display as its predecessor has. There's also been talk of an optical zoom upgrade for the rear camera module, while the phone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset, and could come with as much as 1TB of storage.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the phone is expected to be slightly thicker than the foldable it's replacing, though the screen is apparently staying the same size at 6.7 inches. The hinge is said to be less clunky this time around, while the rumors are that better battery life could be one of the major improvements.

We're not too sure on the pricing of these phones, but don't expect them to be particularly affordable. We've also recently heard that they might ditch the Z part of their names this year, which would at least make them easier to write and talk about.