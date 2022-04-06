Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 may inherit one of the Galaxy S22's camera features

Audio player loading…

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still months away from its likely debut, yet leaks and rumors already hint that the phone might come with various improvements over its predecessors, including perhaps an upgraded telephoto camera.

A leak from Dutch publication GalaxyClub (opens in new tab) suggests that Samsung might swap the 12MP 2x optical zoom camera from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with the 10MP 3x telephoto camera from the Samsung Galaxy S22.

That might not sound like the biggest upgrade, but 2x optical zoom is disappointingly limited, while 3x can make a real difference. It's a slight drop in megapixels, but it should still be a significant improvement overall.

The site also claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a 10MP selfie camera, adding that it will probably be the cover camera that gets this megapixel count, rather than the snapper on the main display, though the site doesn't sound certain.

If it is the cover camera then that's the same number of megapixels as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has, so not an upgrade, at least in terms of resolution.

The main display on the current model houses just a 4MP camera (albeit an under-display one), so an upgrade to 10MP there likely would be an improvement, but it sounds like that's probably not happening.

That said, this leak doesn't include any information on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's other snappers, so it's entirely possible that we'll see more upgrades too. Indeed, we've previously heard that the under-display camera might be improved.

There's also a fair chance that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have the same 50MP main and 12MP ultra-wide cameras as the Galaxy S22, but that's just speculation for now. Of course, even the details included in this latest leak are unconfirmed for now, so take it all with a pinch of salt.

Analysis: finally offering cameras fit for a flagship

Despite being a monstrously expensive phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a middling camera setup, and disappointingly it also has the same rear cameras as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

This made the cameras one of the most underwhelming parts of the phone - and a poorly performing under-display camera certainly couldn't save them. So it's an area that desperately needs work for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and it sounds like we will indeed see improvements.

That said, 3x optical zoom is still some way short of Samsung's 10x toting Galaxy S22 Ultra, and we haven't heard much about the other cameras yet, so this might still not be as much of an upgrade as we'd like to see. We'll probably find out in August or September, as that's when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to land.

Via: GSMArena (opens in new tab)