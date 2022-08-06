Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week

Audio player loading…

The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.

Over at 91mobiles (opens in new tab) they have a whole host of leaked renders showcasing the phones, smartwatches and wireless earbuds that are due to be officially unveiled next week. What's more, all the products in the pipeline are revealed from a variety of angles, and in a variety of different colors.

We're even treated to a look at some extras and accessories – the charging case for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, for example, the S Pen case that will be available for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and some of the additional straps on the way for the Galaxy Watch 5.

Color choices

These renders match up with previous leaks that we've seen for these products, but we haven't seen such a comprehensive dump of pictures in one go until now. It should be enough to keep you going until Wednesday at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST.

One detail that's noticeable here is that there's a lot of Bora Purple around: that's the new shade that just got added to the Galaxy S22 range, and it has been talked about in rumors around the new devices too. There are also plenty of more conventional color choices here as well, so there should be something for everyone.

We will of course bring you all the news and announcements as they're made on Wednesday, so make sure you stick with TechRadar when the day comes. After that, the next major Samsung product launch should be for the Galaxy S23.

Analysis: Samsung's big day

We're used to product launches here at TechRadar, but the Unpacked event that Samsung has lined up for August 10 is undoubtedly in the top tier in terms of expectations and scale. We've already seen official teaser trailers for the upcoming showcase.

While most of the attention might be on flagship phones – iPhone vs Galaxy vs Pixel – here Samsung has a chance to improve on its head start in terms of foldable phones. Neither Apple nor Google has a folding device on the market yet, whereas Samsung is about to unveil its fourth-generation model.

In the other categories, Samsung is playing catch up to Apple: its Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds product lines are still some way behind the Apple Watch and the Apple AirPods in terms of sales and brand recognition, but that could start to change once these new devices go on sale.

What is certain is that Samsung is apparently pulling out all the stops: with two foldable phones and two smartwatch models on the way, it can't be accused of a half-hearted effort in its 2022 product range.