Razer PC gaming accessories and gaming laptop deals can save you up to $400 at Amazon

Razer's PC gaming deals are bringing big savings on gaming laptops and peripherals this week. So, whether you're shopping for a new rig or simply upgrading some key accessories, you'll find a healthy supply of Razer sales available at Amazon right now.

If you're after a Razer gaming laptop deal, you're looking at the Razer Blade 15 right now. There's a $400 saving on the i7 configuration, offering up RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $1,399 - the lowest price Amazon has ever listed on this configuration.

You can, of course, upgrade to RTX 2070 graphics and you'll also jump up to a stunning 4K, OLED display. The price cut here isn't quite as potent as the cheaper model, but you still stand to save $200 with this $2,099.99 sales price.

Elsewhere, you'll find more PC gaming deals on a massive range of Razer peripherals at Amazon. From the Nari Ultimate headset available with a $100 discount (now $129.99) or the Viper Ultimate gaming mouse down to just $54.99 from $79.99, we're seeing everything from high end headphones to keyboards and gamepads on sale here.

We're rounding up our highlights from this week's Razer gaming sales, but you'll find plenty more gaming laptop deals available right here on TechRadar as well.

Shop the full Razer gaming sale at Amazon

Razer gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop: $1,799.99 $1,399.99 at Amazon

Save $400 with this Razer Blade gaming laptop deal at Amazon and you're picking up some excellent specs for your cash. There's a 10th generation i7 processor in here, with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop: $2,299.99 $2,099.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for more power under the hood, and a nicer display, you can upgrade to this RTX 2070 Max-Q model of the Razer Blade gaming laptop. There's a hexa-core 10th generation i7 processor in here, the same 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD setup, and a 4K OLED display, all for $200 less.

Razer PC gaming deals

Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse: $79.99 $54.99 at Amazon

If you're after a premium wired gaming mouse, this $25 saving on the Viper Ultimate is offering up an excellent $54.99 price tag. This is a super lightweight mouse designed for precise twitch reflexes and ambidextrous design.

Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL mechanical keyboard: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Razer deals also include this BlackWidow Lite tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard. There are orange switches in here, which make for a quieter experience with the same level of tactile actuation you'd expect from a mechanical board. You're saving $30 on this model, which is perfect for more compact setups.

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition: $120 $99.99 at Amazon

The Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition gamepad is back down under $100 - just $10 off its lowest all time price. With customizable mapping on all buttons, Chroma RGB and compatibility with both Xbox One and PC, there's plenty of value in this high end controller sitting at an excellent price.

Razer Nari Ultimate 7.1 surround sound gaming headset: $229.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on the Razer Nari Ultimate gaming headset, complete with 7.1 surround sound, Chroma RGB, haptic feedback and THX audio. This Overwatch decal model offers compatibility with PC and PS4.

More Razer deals

You'll find the cheapest prices on some of the most widely available Razer PC gaming deals just below.

