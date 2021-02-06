Razer gaming mouse deals offer powerful performance for under $100 this weekend

Whether you're looking for a cheap gaming mouse, or deals that offer incredible performance for a fraction of the usual price, this weekend's Razer sale at Amazon can offer plenty of discounts.

That means you'll find gaming mouse deals stretching across every price range, with some stunning options all available for under $100 right now.

In fact, we're starting this weekend's offers with a gaming mouse that comes in at just $29.99. The Razer Basilisk Essential might not hold up to eSports-level speed but for $20 off its regular $49.99 MSRP, you're getting excellent value here.

For just $10 more, however, the Razer Viper Ultralight is looking like a particularly compelling offer right now. Now available for $39.99 (was $79.99), you're getting a stunning 16,000 DPI optical sensor, a level of precision rarely found at this price point, and 8 programmable buttons - all in an 88g device sitting $40 off its usual MSRP.

We're rounding up all these gaming mouse deals and more just below, with offers extending all the way up to the Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro (was $129.99, now $99.99).

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap gaming mouse deals in your region.

This weekend's best cheap gaming mouse deals

Razer Basilisk Essential wired gaming mouse: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - The Razer Basilisk Essential mouse is down to its lowest recorded price for the first time in 2021 and offers a budget pointer with all the features you'll need to get started. The 6400 DPI optical sensor might not hold up to more expensive mice, but with 7 programmable buttons and durable mechanical switches you're certainly getting an excellent performance for the price here.

Razer Viper Ultralight wired gaming mouse: $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - There's a 16,000 DPI sensor hiding away in this cheap gaming mouse, with a super lightweight 69g profile to make it feel even faster. Add super speedy optical switches and 8 programmable buttons into the mix and you're getting an incredibly powerful gaming mouse for this price point.

Razer Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you're looking for more programmable buttons, more Chroma RGB zones, and a taller profile, the Mamba Elite might be the better option. You're still getting that 16,000 DPI of the Viper, but adding an extra button and swapping over to Omron mechanical switches as well.

Razer Naga Trinity wired gaming mouse: $99.99 $70.99 at Amazon

Save $29 - If you play across multiple genres regularly, and need precision controls designed for multiple inputs, the 16,000 DPI Razer Naga Trinity is the way to go. With three interchangeable side plates you're getting access to a range of programmable button designs, stretching up to 19 with the full keypad design.

Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro wireless gaming mouse: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Right at the top end of the budget we have the Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro, now down to just $99.99 at Amazon - the lowest price we've seen yet. There's a 20,000 DPI optical sensor in here, with optical switches, a 70 hour battery life and 8 customizable buttons. As well as all that you're getting Razer's HyperSpeed wireless connectivity and a form factor that comes in at just 88g.

