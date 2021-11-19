Razer BlackShark V2 headsets just dropped to their lowest price ever for Black Friday

When it comes to the PC gaming headsets, Razer makes some of the best, which is why it's so great to see some of Razer's finest get their biggest price cut ever: the Razer BlackShark V2 X and the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro.

With Black Friday deals rolling out across major retailers, Razer products are getting some of their deepest discounts of the year. The Razer BlackShark V2 X is available right now at Best Buy for just $34, a 42% discount. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset is only $129 right now at Best Buy, a $50 price cut.

$59 Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59 $34 at Best Buy

Save $25 - The Razer BlackShark V2 X wired gaming headset features 7.1 Surround Sound, 50mm drivers for great sound quality, and is compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, all for the fantastic price of just $34.99 with this Black Friday deal at Best Buy.

$179 Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | $179 $129 at Best Buy

Save $50 - The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset features THX Spatial Audio, titanium-coated 50mm drivers for exceptional sound quality, and professional grade headset microphone. It comes in either black or white, is compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, and is now just $129 with this Black Friday deal from Best Buy.

The Razer BlackShark V2 X is a wired gaming headset featuring 7.1 surround sound and 50mm drivers for excellent sound quality and immersion. It works with PCs (both Mac and Windows), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles, so wherever you game, you can get a great Razer headset for the cost of a cheaper budget headset.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, meanwhile, is a wireless gaming headset featuring THX Spatial Audio and titanium-coated 50mm drivers so it's audio quality is definitely on point. It features a professional grade headset microphone as well, and it is also compatible with Mac and Windows PCs, and PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

