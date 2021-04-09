Quick - don't miss this gaming laptop deal with an RTX 2070 for just $1,099

We cover gaming laptop deals all the time here at TechRadar, but it's not every day we see a machine as powerful as this Dell G5 15 with an RTX 2070 go for as little as just $1,099.99 (down from $1,544.98).

A price cut of over $440 makes this easily one of the cheapest gaming laptop deals we've found yet to rock an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 - one really, really powerful graphics card. Of course, it's not the latest component on the market now, but when it comes to bang for the buck right now you're really going to struggle to beat this Dell G5 15.

Compared to the usual RTX 2060 equipped machines you find at this price point, it's no comparison, and the Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD round out the package to make this G5 15 an all-around superb machine for 1080p gaming.

If this Dell G5 15 is a little out of your budget, or you're looking for something a little bit more premium, however, just below you can also find a few more exceptional gaming laptop deals we've found at Dell this weekend. If you're outside the US you'll also find a roundup of the best sales near you too.

RTX 2070 gaming laptop deal at Dell

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop: $1,544.98 $1,099.99 at Dell

Save $444.99 - You'll have to hurry if you want to snag this Dell G5 15 with an RTX 2070 graphics card - we're sure it'll be snapped up pretty quickly. That's a really, really beefy graphics card for the money here and the Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are also top-shelf components. If you want to max out those games at 1080p then this one's a great buy.View Deal

Other great gaming laptop deals at Dell

Dell G3 15 gaming laptop (Core i5): $864.98 $649.99 at Dell

Save $214.99 - Dell also has some great gaming laptop deals currently for those on a budget - this Dell G3 15 being a great example. With a GTX 1650 Ti, Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this one's obviously not as speedy as the others on our list, but it's still exceptional value if you don't mind pulling a few of those settings down here and there.

Core i7: $964.98 $749.99 at DellView Deal

Alienware m15 R4 gaming laptop: $1,863.98 $1,499.99 at Dell

Save $364 - Conversely, those looking to splash out this weekend will be well-served by this huge price cut on a brand new Alienware m15 R4. With an RTX 3060, Intel Core i7-10870H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this one's all set to get some very respectable frames per second indeed, although it does carry that premium price tag compared to the Dell G5 15 above.View Deal

For more coverage and plenty more budget options, head on over to our main cheap gaming laptop deals page for more. Also, stock up on that library to use with these machines with our weekly roundup of the best cheap game deals.