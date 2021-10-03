Quick - Apple's AirPods Pro drop to $179 in epic deal at Amazon

Amazon is giving us a Sunday treat by including the best-selling AirPods Pro in its daily deals section. Today only, Amazon has dropped Apple's brilliant AirPods Pro to just $179 (was $249). That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price.



Amazon also has the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for $109 (was $159), and the Airpods with wireless charging case are marked down to an all-time low of $129 (was $199).



You'll typically find these types of discounts during events like the upcoming Black Friday 2021 sale, so if you don't want to wait till then, you should snap up these incredible deals while you can.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

Save $70 - We've just spotted Apple's AirPods Pro back down to $179 at Amazon. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $10 more than last year's record-low Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snapping up this epic deal while you can.

View Deal

More AirPods deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $109 at Amazon

Save $50 - The cheapest AirPods deal from Amazon is the AirPods with wired charging case that are on sale for $109 - just $10 more than the record-low price. We only see prices drop below this $119 position during major sales events like Black Friday, which means you're still getting a great deal on Apple's 2019 AirPods, even if they have dropped down to $99 before.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $129 at Amazon

Save $69 - Amazon also has the AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for a record-low price of $129 at Amazon. That's a massive $69 discount and $30 less than last week's price. The wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.View Deal

You can also shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and sales and see the best AirPods Pro deals and sales that are happening now.



You can see more of the best Amazon deals that are happening right now and look forward to upcoming bargains at the 2021 Apple AirPods Black Friday deals event.