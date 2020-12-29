PS5 Target restock: Digital Edition is now in stock

Update 06:27 ET: the digital-only version of the console is now in stock, but the disc version is now sold out.

Target's much-rumored PS5 restock drop was live between 5:30 - 6:15AM ET for the main dosc version, but looks to now have sold out. However, you can still pick up the Digital Edition.

Target: PS5 (out of stock) |(PS5 Digital Edition restock is now live)

The PS5 stock availability was limited to the disc version of the console, so those looking for the digital-only version were left disappointed. We checked multiple locations around the US, and didn't see anything available - only the PS5 disc console in stock.

However, if you missed out on this latest PS5 stock announcement, you might still be in luck this week. There's often a queue on the Sony website weekdays, so if you're after a Sony Direct PS5 restock, then you could be lucky during the days this week.

While PS5 stock is rare and severely limited, here's where else to check when it does land:

Target had been tipped to have PS5 restock shipments incoming, and the expected time frame was December 27-29, according to video game site Spiel Times, which cited 'Someone of higher designation' as the source of Target PS5 restock info. This means the window has been narrowed down to tomorrow.

The stock was heading to stores earlier in the week, and that drop has now happened, albeit at the very last minute.

It seem the Spiel Times' source is accurate and the detail in the report was strong: specific regions are likely to get more than others, and that's what we're seeing right now.

When the PS5 restock appears...

The only good news is that retailers are offering the stock in waves to stop their sites crashing under heavy loads at certain times – that could also explain why Target is doing drops in the early hours.

Spiel Times is suggesting that 3am-7am is the key time for PS5 stock to land (which turned out to be true), and that's something we've experienced in the past too.

This previous Tweet from Spiel Times earlier in December is also worth remembering:

[TARGET INFO]Keep in mind Target is keeping a close watch on Twitter accounts and info floating around social media. So, there could be rescheduling or delays.More Info - https://t.co/wcLOvYVIYN https://t.co/rACRFX5XFODecember 17, 2020

The PS5 stock drop will be in-store pickup only with no walk-in orders (thankfully, to avoid the Covid-tempting stampedes at the news of a PS5 console) – so you'll order online and get them in store at a specific time.

The key thing with these PS5 restock drops is making the checkout process as smooth as possible – you'll often be able to add to cart, but every second and click after that reduces your chance of actually getting one dramatically.

Should you buy a PS5?

The PS5 comes with a revolutionary new DualSense controller, and is capable of 4K gaming at 120fps. It's also backwards compatible with all the best PS4 games, so you can revisit some classic titles and take your existing library with you.

What's more, the PS5's selection of games is already shaping up nicely. Games such as Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are must-haves, and continue Sony's legacy of creating compelling exclusives you won't find anywhere else.