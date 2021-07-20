PS5 restock: Sony Direct has the console in stock for MSRP – here's how to get it

Trust and credibility (Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram) PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider has helped 58,000 people in the US buy a next-gen console in 2021 with his tireless 24/7 tracking, in-stock Twitter alerts and exclusive restock reporting.

The PS5 restock at Sony Direct in the US is happening right now. We may also see a Walmart PS5 restock date in two days, according to our restock news reporting.

► When? PS5 restock updates are available through social media tracking.

► Don't buy from other Twitter users – which are all scams. Only buy from legitimate US stores. No one will legitimately sell a PS5 for just $550.

Sony Direct had a PS5 restock last week on Thursday.

PS5 restock at Sony Direct: PS5 Disc ($499) and PS5 Digital ($399) were available July 20, 2021.

Sony Direct PS5 restock is today

Sony Direct PS5 restock date and time for everyone: July 19 at 5:05pm EDT

July 19 at 5:05pm EDT Sony Direct PS5 restock – if you had the email invite: July 19 at 3pm EDT

July 19 at 3pm EDT Last Sony Direct PS5 restock date for email invites: Friday, July 17 at 3pm ET

Friday, July 17 at 3pm ET Last Sony Direct virtual queue for everyone: Wednesday, June 16 at 5pm EDT

Wednesday, June 16 at 5pm EDT How to buy PS5 from Sony Direct: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

The Sony Direct PS5 restock has been confirmed for tomorrow, July 20 at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT and it opened to everyone two hours later, according to Matt Swider, who has had many followers send him proof of the Sony email invite and sent an alert out as soon as the PS5 was in stock for everyone.

We also saw a PS5 restock Friday from Sony Direct, so it appears as if there's more console inventory in July than there was in all of June.

Other PS5 restock today: Will Walmart restock soon?

Sony Direct may not be the only PS5 restock this week. As of today, it's been over one month since the last Walmart PS5 restock, and most people have now gotten their PS5 Disc or Digital Edition consoles through the US retailer.

That means that the usual Walmart PS5 restock time of 3pm EDT on a Thursday is something we'll be paying attention to (Thursday at that exact time Walmart has had a restock for most of 2021). Look out for our Twitter alert for both Sony Direct and Walmart if orders begin opening up and that add-to-cart button goes live. There's no word on a Best Buy PS5 restock this week, though there will be Best Buy in-store RTX GPU stock tomorrow, July 20, in the morning time.

While Sony Direct is having a second restock in two weeks and the Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders in the US has been easier to get, we expect both consoles and Xbox Series X restock opportunities to continue to be difficult for online stores to manage. Why? Because in the lead-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the US, everyone will want to buy a console and Sony and other manufacturers won't be able to keep up with demand.