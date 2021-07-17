PS5 restock: live Twitter tracker for Best Buy, GameStop and Target – new dates and times

Trust and credibility (Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram) PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider has helped 57,500 people in the US buy a next-gen console in 2021 with his tireless 24/7 tracking, in-stock Twitter alerts and exclusive restock reporting.

Our PS5 restock tracker is working overtime this weekend after successful restock dates at GameStop, Best Buy and Target. While finding the PS5 in stock today, Saturday, July 17 may be impossible (weekend restocks are rare), when the Sony console does come back in stock at MSRP – $399 PS5 Digital and $499 for PS5 Disc.

GameStop PS5 restock: every 10 to 15 days

Next GameStop PS5 restock date: Likely late next week or the week after

Last GameStop PS5 restock date: Thursday, July 16 at 11am EDT

The GameStop PS5 restock date is every 10 and 15 days, and it offers one of the best ways to buy the PlayStation 5 because it offers bundles. This turns off resellers who can't easily profit off readily available games and accessories, and that's a good thing for real gamers who are still on the hunt for a PS5 console. GameStop is also limiting early access to its PS5 restock events to its Power Rewards Pro members, which costs $15 a year, further thinning out the heard.

Going by that time table, the next PS5 restock at GameStop should be late next week (from Wednesday to Friday) or early the week after (Monday to Wednesday), if the US game retailer sticks to its usual pattern. Look for an alert similar to this one.

We've also been doing a GameStop PS5 restock live stream since the store send out early word about its stock updates and timing. Here's the latest video in which you coached people through the restock event live.

Best Buy PS5 restock: every full week recently

Last Best Buy PS5 restock date: Wednesday, July 14 at 2:47pm EDT

There's been a Best Buy PS5 restock every full week in the past month (not counting the short 4th of July week in which there were almost no PS5 restock events), but the date and time of the Best Buy restock has shifted every single time – which is why you need our alerts. This last week the PS5 restock was on Wednesday.

Best Buy typically has both PS5 Digital and Disc for sale with the PS5 console by itself, but as always, this online order confused some people because they needed to buy it by selecting your local store (there's no shipment option and no, you can't buy PS5 in Best Buy stores yet). This means not every location has inventory and not all of Matt Swider's followers were able to get the console this past week.

Next Walmart PS5 restock date: could be Thursday, July 22 at 3pm EDT

could be Thursday, July 22 at 3pm EDT Consistent restock pattern: Almost always a Thursday – but not every Thursday

Almost always a Thursday – but not every Thursday Last minor Walmart PS5 restock date: Thursday, July 1 at 3pm EDT

Thursday, July 1 at 3pm EDT Last major Walmart PS5 restock date: Thursday, June 17 at 3pm EDT

The Walmart PS5 restock date and time is July 22 at 3pm EDT, if the retailer holds to its usual pattern of launching new orders on a Thursday (but not every Thursday). We didn't see a restock of the PS5 on Walmart this past week, as Nintendo swooped in with Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders and controlled the narrative.

That means any PS5 console inventory that Walmart has been building will release on another day, and if the American retail chain has been doing Thursday afternoon restocks (almost always at 3pm EDT), then there's a good chance it'll be next week.

Next Sony Direct PS5 restock: It's happened only once or twice a month recently

It's happened only once or twice a month recently Last Sony Direct PS5 restock date for email invites: Friday, July 17 at 3pm ET

Friday, July 17 at 3pm ET Last Sony Direct virtual queue for everyone: Wednesday, June 16 at 5pm EDT

The Sony Direct PS5 restock has recently been limited to people who get an email invite from Sony, and that's exactly what happened yesterday, July 16. It's unclear how to get this Sony Direct invite other than being an active PSN user (which is free) and having a bit of luck. Previously, from June 16 on back (so a month ago), the Sony Direct virtual queue would open up to everyone at 5pm EDT. But that hasn't happened during the last two invite-only queues.

Matt will still alert you when the Sony Direct email invites go out, just in case you don't see it in your inbox. Without these Twitter alerts, a number of people have replied that they wouldn't have looked in time otherwise. Email invites usually go out just under 48 hours ahead of the actual Sony Direct PS5 restock.

Antonline PS5 restock: two PS5 restocks in one week

Last PS5 restock date at Antonline: Friday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 14

There were two PS5 restock events at Antonline this week: one on Wednesday and another today, July 16 for a giant games-filled bundle. You're going to spend more money, but games and accessories are often included in these

The good thing about the Antonline PS5 restock is that everything is at face value, so you're not paying a premium for just the console like you would a reseller. The retail site doesn't mess around with the add-to-cart button (meaning once orders open, the checkout process is first-come, first-serve) and Antonline ships the PS5 quickly. It just lasts two minutes in stock, so you'll need our alerts.

Next Target PS5 restock date: Likely next week or the week after

Last Target PS5 restock date: Friday, July 9 at 7:07am EDT

The Target PS5 restock happened Friday of last week, so we don't expect there to be another for a week or two. To give you context: Target went three weeks without a restock of the PlayStation 5, so it's safe to assume it needs way more than a single week to move inventory through its warehouses and to individual stores. There have been a few Target PS5 Digital restocks on Monday and Tuesday, the theory being it's at stores that got late shipments of the restock last week.

In 2021, the Target PS5 restock date has always been on a Wednesday or Thursday – except for last week in which it happened on a Friday (maybe because of the 4th of July holiday). It's also usually at 7:40am EDT, but the PS5 Disc went on sale first at an earlier time: 7:07am EDT. That's why we send out alerts so you don't have to check.

Next Newegg PS5 restock date: Every week or two in the Newegg Shuffle

Last Newegg PS5 restock date: Friday, July 17 at 11am EDT

Update: There was a PS5 in stock at Newegg on Friday as part of its Newegg Shuffle, a popular products lottery where you can buy sought-after tech in the US. It was among a lot of RTX GPU stock.

Newegg Shuffle is where to find the true Newegg PS5 restock, not the PC component retailer's individual console product pages where the prices are above MSRP care of third-party resellers. Note: the PS5 console doesn't always make it into the selection. We'll send out an alert daily before the two-hour window in which the Newegg Shuffle period is open for new entries (usually the time is 11am EDT to 1pm EDT).

Last Sam's Club PS5 restock date: Friday, July 16 at 1am EDT

The next Sam's Club PS5 restock date is likely next month since we just saw a restock in the early mornings hours of Friday (Thursday night for some people on the West coast of the United States). We don't see Sam's Club offer many PS5 bundles week-to-week, but the benefit to this store, as opposed to Costco, for example, is that you don't have to be a member – you can pay a small fee to buy the console and checkout as a guest.

With Sam's Club restock dates being so rare, we don't advise staying up until 1am EDT every night in order to snag the PS5. However, that's been the most popular time from Sam's Club since launch and we'll send out an alert via our Twitter tracker like the one you see below.

Last Costco PS5 restock date: Wednesday, June 24 at 10:37am EDT

Costco doesn't restock PS5 often – maybe once a month – and it's limited to Costco members, which is actually a good thing if you're a paid member. Even then, it sells out of its bundles just as quickly as Best Buy, GameStop and Walmart. This is due to the fact that its bundles are at face value for the games and accessories. You'll have less than three minutes on most Costco PS5 restock dates to get the console.

Our PS5 restock alerts for Costco, like the one below, is a good reason to tracker the PlayStation 5 with us on Twitter. It can crop up at any moment.

PS5 restock news updates in the US will continue until the Sony console is in stores and readily available on shelves. That might not happen in 2021 simply because we still see demand through our PS5 restock Twitter tracker every day, and as soon as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's going to be a surge in demand right in time for the holidays. So the summer months in the US marks the best time to buy PS5. PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider is offering the same advisement based on what he expects from the Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders, which are more readily available than PS5 ahead of the October 8 launch of the upgraded, but that won't last.