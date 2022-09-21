Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could be launching soon in India

Audio player loading…

Google is probably doing the most unexpected thing. The company has teased the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphones Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the country.

A teaser that has popped up on Flipkart shows both the upcoming phones and says “Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are on deck. Coming soon.” The banner seems to have been taken down, however, not before some keen eyes noticed it.

Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro launching in India, listed on Flipkart already! pic.twitter.com/7rzOltXy9aSeptember 21, 2022 See more

The two phones along with the Pixel Smartwatch are slated to be launched globally on October 6 and if the rumour mill is to be believed we could see a new speaker or a smart display being announced as well.

If you look at the old launches, Google has always delayed its availability in India. While the Pixel 4, 5 and 6 series never made it to India, the Pixel 4A and Pixel 6A saw a deferred introduction.

While the teaser doesn’t reveal any date as of now, however, the fact that it has shown up ahead of the global launch hints that the company might make them available in India alongside the other markets. The phones will reportedly be up for pre-orders right on the day they are announced.

Also looking at the upcoming festive season and the festive season sales, the possibility of the phones retailing in India alongside the global markets cannot be ruled out as well – though this could be a first for Google.

Pixel 7 series price in India

As of now, we have absolutely no information about the pricing of the two phones. However, reports hint that the Pixel 7 series is expected to be priced similar to the Pixel 6 lineup. This means that the Pixel 7 could start at $599 while the Pixel 7 Pro could be priced at $899 at the launch.

This translates to Rs. 47,880 and Rs. 71,845 respectively. While we need to account for taxes and currency conversion rates, however, looking at Google’s pricing strategy in India, you can expect the phones to be way costlier.

Hence, you can expect the Pixel 7 to be priced closer to Rs. 65,000 and the Pixel 7 Pro could start close to Rs. 90,000 easily which makes them compete with the likes of the Galaxy S22 series and the iPhone 14 lineup.

Even the Pixel 6A has been priced exorbitantly in India. The supposedly affordable Pixel 6A was officially launched at Rs. 43,999 even though it's priced at $449 in the US. The retail price of Pixel 6a has come down to Rs. 27,669 during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale – though this could be just a temporary reduction.