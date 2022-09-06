The Google Pixel 7 has an official launch date - but what else will the day bring?

Audio player loading…

Google will announce its new additions to the Pixel family, including the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, during a live broadcast event on October 6. The company has provided a link to watch the live event , and there will be a recording available after the event if you miss the fun as it happens.

Google hasn’t been shy about the announcement, and it told us earlier this spring at the Google I/O event that it would be launching new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, as well as a Pixel Watch. A Pixel Tablet is expected to follow probably after the new year.

It's all coming together.Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET.Sign up for updates and add to your calendar: https://t.co/SAeNERjey0 pic.twitter.com/NaeUtChx7XSeptember 6, 2022 See more

Google also owns Nest and Fitbit, and it is possible we'll see new products from those brands, though Fitbit recently launched a slew of wearables including the Fitbit Sense 2. Our friends at CNBC (opens in new tab)believe that Nest products will make an appearance, which means we could see a new speaker or a smart display.

The event will take place at 10 AM in New York City, far from the company’s silicon valley headquarters. All of the products announced at the event will be available to order the same day. October 6 is a Thursday, and Google could follow Apple’s lead in putting the iPhone on store shelves on the Friday a week following the announcement, which means the Pixel 7 Pro could be available in stores as early as October 14.

You can read our full pages dedicated to everything we know about the Google Pixel 7, the Google Pixel Watch and the upcoming launch event. We will be on hand to check out the new devices as soon as Google says go.

