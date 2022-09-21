Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is now available at its lowest price - an exceptional value

The festive season sales are about to kick off on both Flipkart and Amazon unlocking some mouth-watering deals on your favourite gadgets. However, as a pre-cursor to the deals, Samsung’s flagship lineup phone – Galaxy S21 FE is available at a never-before price.

The Galaxy S21 FE is now available at a price of Rs. 34,999 on both Flipkart (opens in new tab) as well as on Samsung’s official online store (opens in new tab). It is, however, priced slightly higher on Amazon (opens in new tab) where it is retailing at Rs. 44,990 for the 8GB and 128GB storage variant.

Apart from the already discounted price, you can also use card offers that make the phone more affordable than ever. Flipkart offers a 10% discount (max Rs. 1500) on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Additional discount on Samsung’s website

You get Rs. 3000 instant cashback on HDFC credit or debit card or EMI transactions of Samsung’s web store – which brings the retail price down to Rs. 31,999.

A user has reported that using a discount code - REFPTGDJDR8G on Samsung’s store offered them an additional discount, which can be clubbed with the HDFC card offer.

Please be aware that this offer might be available for a limited time or to select users only – so please verify that before hitting the pay now button.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE the best buy at this price?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was launched in January this year for Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB variant, and the 256GB variant was priced at Rs. 58,999. Considering the launch price, the current offer makes this phone a true value for purchase this festive season.

This is an affordable flagship phone or a stripped-down variant of the Galaxy S21 lineup – however – it is a compact phone with FHD+ resolution and a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This gorgeous display panel comes with a peak brightness of 1200 nits, making it bright enough for a comfortable outdoor viewing experience.

Unlike the global variant, the Indian version of this phone comes with a 5G capable Exynos 2100 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and offers a couple of variants in terms of storage. Users get a choice between 128GB and 256GB onboard.

In terms of performance, this chipset can handle most day-to-day tasks easily and allows you to edit videos and images on the go, however; it’s not the most ideal chipset for heavy gamers.

The camera setup on this phone consists of a 12MP Wide-angle sensor with OIS, a 12MP Ultra-Wide snapper with a 123-degree field of view and an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS and 30X Space Zoom. On the front, the phone has a 32MP snapper.

The camera setup on this phone punches way above its weight and is easily one of the best camera phones in its price range. Unfortunately, this phone has a 4500 mAh battery pack that supports only up to 25W fast charging. But the phone does support 5W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging for other gadgets.

The slow charging speed and the missing charging brick can be compensated by the fact that this phone comes with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance and Samsung’s timely software updates.

At this price point, purchasing the Galaxy S21 FE is a no-brainer. The exceptional camera performance, compact size, and gorgeous display make this phone a must-buy.