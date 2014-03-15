The inevitable Samsung Galaxy S5 Zoom may have a hexa-core chip, huge display

The Samsung Galaxy S5 is yet to hit shelves, but there's already talk of the inevitable flock of variants that are sure to follow later this year.

On this occasion, it's the Samsung Galaxy S5 Zoom, the likely next instalment in the company's rather strange part phone, part fully-fledged digital camera device that's the subject of speculation.

Benchmarking tests of the model SM-C115, show a way-too-big-for-a camera-sounding 4.8-inch screen, 8GB of storage, 2GB RAM, Android 4.4.2 KitKat and, interestingly, Samsung's Exynos 5 Hexa chip.

According to the tests, uncovered by Italian site Webtrek.it, the rear-facing camera will be a whopping 20-megapixels, while the front of the device will feature a 2-megapixel camera sensor.

Surely this device can only be the S5 Zoom?

Gap in the market?

The Galaxy Zoom range, despite photographer-friendly specs and full access to the Google Play store, has failed to gain much critical and commercial traction to this point.

The Galaxy S4 Zoom, the second in the series, came with a more reasonable 4.3-inch display, dual-core display, 10 x optical zoom and a 16-megapixel sensor. It earned a 3.5 star review from TechRadar in 2013.

"We really want to like the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom but we're just not sure there's a gap in the market for it. If the camera or phone part was better or the price tag was lower then it would make sense, but right now it's a poor compact married to a mid-range phone at a high end price tag," our reviewer wrote.

Can the Galaxy S5 Zoom buck the trend and be a hit? Do you really want a camera with a near 5-inch screen? Is a hexacore processor really that necessary for a snapper? Let us know your thoughts.

Via CNET