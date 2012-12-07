Samsung Galaxy Camera briefly appears with Verizon LTE

In late November, a Verizon-capable version of the Samsung Galaxy Camera was leaked via FCC documents, essentially revealing a variant of the AT&T model (EK-GC100) was headed to its competitor.

Not only did the FCC paperwork reveal Verizon would soon get its own take of the Galaxy Camera, but that the device would include the carrier's 4G LTE coverage.

This new model (EK-GC120) remained a rumor until Friday, when Samsung inadvertently posted Verizon's version to its own website.

Though the product page has since been taken down, the specifications for the camera are still viewable on Samsung's site, where the 4G LTE compatibility is confirmed.

LTE only

As was suspected based on the FCC filings, the Verizon version of the Galaxy Camera will only work on the carrier's LTE network.

There's no indication on the spec sheet of other network capabilities, such as CDMA, meaning using the Verizon EK-GC120 outside of LTE coverage will require a Wi-Fi connection.

Outside of the network capabilities, there doesn't appear to be much of a difference at all between the AT&T (which runs on 4G HSPA+) and Verizon edition of the Galaxy Camera.

Samsung's new specs page reveals Big Red customers will find the same 16-megapixel camera running Android 4.1 Jelly Bean whenever it arrives at the carrier.

Unfortunately, there's still no mention of a price (contract or not) or release date for this new edition of the Samsung camera.

TechRadar asked Samsung and Verizon for more on the device, and will update this story if and when the companies respond.