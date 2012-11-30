Samsung Galaxy Camera breaks cover at FCC, possibly with Verizon 4G LTE

Verizon customers disappointed to see Samsung's Galaxy Camera arrive on AT&T shelves may soon have their frown turned upside down, as a 4G LTE-equipped model has seemingly just landed at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Samsung's new Galaxy Camera is an especially nice gadget for Android lovers, but it's a gadget that looks to be held back by pokier HSPA+ data speeds on AT&T's network.

That, however, may be about to change.

Engadget reported Friday that a revised model EK-GC120 slipped into the FCC database this week, serving up Verizon-compatible 4G LTE on the carrier's 700MHz spectrum.

Carrier mum for now

Unfortunately, that's all the spectrum access this Samsung Galaxy Camera is going to get, which means travel outside of Verizon's network will have to rely entirely on Wi-Fi instead.

By comparison, the earlier model EK-GC100 refers to the HSPA+ model currently being sold contract-free on AT&T for $499.99 with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean installed.

Verizon Wireless declined to comment on the FCC disclosure, so it's unknown when the carrier may actually start shipping its 4G LTE-enabled Android camera - or how much it might cost to use on Big Red's network.

Via Engadget