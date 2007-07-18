Canon EOS 40D on its way?

Various websites are this morning reporting that the Canon EOS 40D release is imminent, after the camera was listed as PictBridge-certified on the Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA) website.

However Canon has denied these rumours saying there was nothing to tell at this stage, with a spokesperson saying that the speculations on the next model "started the day we announced the Canon EOS 30D".

The Canon EOS 40D digital SLR camera will reportedly have a 10.1-megapixel CMOS sensor measuring 22.5 x 15-mm, a 5fps burst mode, integrated anti-dust cleaning system, 2.5-inch LCD, and DIGIC II image processing, according to PhotographyBlog .

The Canon EOS 40D has been talked about for over a year now, and would be an upgrade to the Canon EOS 30D , which has an 8.2-megapixel sensor.