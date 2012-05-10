Verizon's Motorola Droid Razr available in blue

Verizon Wireless and Motorola are feeling the blues, but not the sad or depressing kind.

That's because the Android 2.3 Gingerbread-based Droid Razr is now available at select stores in a luscious shade of blue.

Even though customers in select markets can find the blue-hued smartphone now, Verizon set the wider release date for May 17.

It will be available in select stores, Verizon retailers as well as the company's online store.

The blue Motorola Droid Razr joins Verizon's existing trio of colors - black, white and purple - and should bring some new zing to the Android 2.3 Gingerbread handset.

Motorola has done quite well for itself with the Droid Razr, and Verizon is doing their part as well with an extensive marketing campaign for the device.

Pick it up for Mom

Verizon will offer the blue Motorola Droid Razr for $99.99 after an ongoing $50 rebate in celebration of Mother's Day.

But the handset is only available with 16GB of storage and is still waiting impatiently for its moment in the Android 4.0 spotlight. But hey, who can resist a good-looking shade of blue…?

Via CNET