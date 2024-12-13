It's not Tifa, but Final Fantasy 16's Clive Rosfield being added to the Tekken 8 roster still makes me very happy

Final Fantasy 16's Clive Rosfield is coming soon to Tekken 8 as a playable character

Season 1 Pass holders can access the character from December 16, 2024

The Phoenix Gate stage is also being added to the game

Tekken 8's fourth and final DLC character for its year one season pass is none other than Clive Rosfield - protagonist of Final Fantasy 16.

Clive will be added to the Tekken 8 roster on December 16 for owners of the Playable Character Year 1 Pass, which also includes fighters Eddy Gordo, Lidia Sobieska and Heihachi Mishima. Clive will be released for individual purchase after a 72-hour early access period on December 19.

Clive's fighting style in Tekken 8 looks to be a very faithful rendition of his abilities in Final Fantasy 16. He fights with a sword and can call upon the power of Eikons like Titan, Leviathan and Phoenix to launch opponents, extend combos and perform Heat actions. His powerful Rage Art also sees him transform into the Eikon Ifrit.

A brand new stage is also being bundled with Clive: Phoenix Gate. This is an iconic and important location from Final Fantasy 16, and it's hard to think of a more fitting backdrop for his Tekken 8 appearance.

I'm sure that a lot of folks - myself included - would have preferred Tifa Lockhart to take that guest character spot. Her move set in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth makes her seem tailor made for a fighting game appearance.

That said, I'm still plenty happy with Clive, and it's awesome to see Ben Starr returning to voice the beloved protagonist. And hey, Tekken 8 isn't going anywhere fast - there's still every chance Tifa gets added down the line, perhaps around the time that Part 3 of the Remake series gets announced.

We already knew that the fourth Tekken 8 DLC character was to be revealed during The Game Awards 2024, as game director Katsuhiro Harada confirmed as much during last week's Tekken World Tour finals.

Tekken 8's winter update, which includes improvements to photo mode, player search function and 30th anniversary cosmetics via a new Fight Pass, should follow shortly after Clive's release.

