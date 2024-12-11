Get unlimited data for just $10 per month with Lyca Mobile's limited-time holiday deal

The prepaid carrier Lyca Mobile has just launched a superb holiday promotion that's perfect if you're thinking about switching up from a pricey unlimited plan to something a little more budget-friendly.

For a limited time only, you can score the carrier's excellent Unlimited Plus plan for just $10/mo for three months - that's a total saving of well over $100 for a plan that usually costs $49 per month without the promo.

With this holiday deal, Lyca's Unlimited Plus plan is easily one of the cheapest cell phone plans on the market to feature unlimited data as well as unlimited talk and text to over 100 countries. While that alone is enough to warrant a recommendation for this deal, the plan also features a decent 10GB of mobile hotspot as well as 40GB of ultra-speedy 5G data per month.

Super cheap unlimited data at Lyca Mobile

Lyca Mobile, like many of the best prepaid plans on the market, runs on the wider T-Mobile network, so 5G coverage is pretty great nationwide. Lyca's Unlimited Plus plan featured in this deal normally comes out at $49 per month but the carrier also operates several cheaper options if you're looking to save even more in the long run.

As with many prepaid carriers, you'll get the best monthly price on average and save the most long-term if you opt for a yearly plan at Lyca Mobile. At $420 upfront, the yearly Unlimited Plus plan comes out at $35 per month - which is very competitive with the other T-Mobile prepaid carriers. Using today's awesome introductory plan, you can try out Lyca Mobile for extremely cheap before you commit to a full year of service.