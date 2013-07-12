Verizon HTC One, Moto X release date leaks point to August

The HTC One for Verizon is expected to come to the Big Red network at the top of next month, and its customers will also be able to get the Motorola Moto X soon after.

The long-awaited Verizon HTC One release date is August 1, according to a leaked internal memo sent PhoneArena.

This Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean smartphone has been available on Verizon competitors AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile since as far back as April.

The Motorola Moto X is another flagship phone using the Verizon network that is expected next month, with the same memo pinning its release date down as August 23.

As Motorola's first flagship smartphone since being acquired by Google, it is anticipated that the company will release the Moto X for AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile as well.

