Verizon confirms Galaxy S4 release date is in May, not April

The Samsung Galaxy S4 release date is just days away on AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile, but the Verizon customers hoping to upgrade to the new Android phone will have to wait until May.

"Samsung Galaxy S4 for Verizon Wireless 4GLTE coming in May," the carrier wrote on its Twitter account and a Verizon spokesperson confirmed to TechRadar today.

Despite "more details to come" being part of the 140 characters of its tweet, the company isn't ready to share anything further, like the specific release day.

"We haven't said anything other than the phone will be available in May," said the Verizon spokesperson.

Instead, TechRadar was directed to Verizon's Galaxy S4 pre-order page, which displays an even more vague "coming soon" release date that, we might add, needs to be updated to May.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S4 on seven carriers in the U.S. starting on April 24.

That's when T-Mobile will release a no-contract Galaxy S4 online for a $149.99 down payment and $20 per month. T-Mobile stores, meanwhile, expect to get the phone in on May 1.

Next up is Sprint, which will see the smartphone launch on April 27. It's $249.99 with a two-year contract, but only $149.99 for new customers who switch their number to Sprint, which seems like a low blow to loyalty.

The AT&T Samsung Galaxy S4 release date is still somewhat of a mystery, with the carrier simply telling customers that the Android 4.2 Jelly Bean smartphone will ship by April 30.

Verizon pulls up the tail end of the four major U.S. carriers by launching the Galaxy S4 in May.

At least it will beat the three remaining telecom companies schedule to get the phone: Cricket, U.S. Cellular and the most recent addition, C Spire. The day Verizon is beaten by C Spire is the day it'll truly be Big Red in the face.