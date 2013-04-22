A spree of Samsung Galaxy S4 release information is now out

Update: AT&T wants to catch that early worm, apparently.

According to a tweet from the carrier sent out today, the 16GB version of the Galaxy S4 will be available in stores April 27.

What's more, Engadget says that those who've already pre-ordered their S4 will see it ship April 25, though the shipping date on the phone's order page hasn't changed from April 30.

Original article...

As the days of April quickly unfurl, wonderment on when folks in the U.S. could pick up the Samsung Galaxy S4 is starting to get heated.

Thankfully, Samsung was kind enough to assuage concerns about where U.S. folks can get the phone, while also solidifying the fact that the U.S. variant will come with a 1.9GHz quad-core and not an eight-core processor.

A few carriers also chimed in with pricing and release details today and among them was Sprint, which revealed that the Samsung S4 will arrive on its network beginning Saturday, April 27.

Existing customers eager to get their hands on the latest flagship Android handset will be able to pre-order the device starting at midnight CDT on Thursday, April 18 from the third-place carrier's website.

Sprint will offer the Samsung Galaxy S4 in two colors: White Frost and Black Mist, both powered by Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean and featuring the 5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display that shown bright when we first laid eyes on it back in March.

Switch and save

The Samsung Galaxy S4 will be priced at $249.99 with a two-year service agreement, but customers switching from another provider have extra incentive to do so.

For new customers who port their existing phone number over to Sprint from another provider, the carrier is offering a $100 instant credit, which drops the up-front price of the hardware to only $149.99.

Sprint's Galaxy S4 will take full advantage of the carrier's existing 4G LTE network, which will expand to more than 100 new markets in the months ahead.

Next up, T-Mobile customers can start ordering the S4 April 24. That's online only, where T-Mo is pricing the phone for $149.99 down and 24 monthly payments of $20 a month as part of its new Un-carrier service agreements.

Select company stores and dealers will start offering the handset May 1 as well.

And the others

In Samsung's press release, the company confirmed the top U.S. carriers (Verizon and AT&T plus the two we've mentioned) will be launching the S4, while U.S. Cellular, Cricket and C Spire are also slated to get the phone sometime this month.

AT&T has announced pricing for the phone and already opened up pre-orders, and says the phone will start shipping by April 30. For its part, U.S. cellular has the device up for $199.99, with pre-ordering underway now. The carrier didn't mention a specific launch date, though we're seeing it will supposedly ship in "late April."

We've also seen leaks from Staples indicating when it would start schilling the handset.

Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Costco, Radio Shack, Sam's Club, Staples, Target and Wal-mart will carry the phone, but look for individual pricing from carriers and retails to come straight from each's mouths.

Wal-mart, by the way, will sell the S4 for $168 with a two-year agreement on AT&T, with pre-orders starting today.