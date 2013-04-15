Trending
Staples leak spills Galaxy S4 release date on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon

Galaxy S4 release on AT&T first

Samsung Galaxy S4 release date leak

Samsung's Galaxy S4 release date has yet to be officially nailed down on any carrier, but the latest leak may have revealed an April 26 release date for AT&T.

The leak came yesterday from what appears to be a Staples memo to employees detailing the pre-order process leading up to the S4's launch.

The document from the retailer also mentions a May 1 debut on T-Mobile and a May 30 release on Verizon - more than a full month after AT&T starts S4 sales.

The Galaxy S4 launch dates are listed as "tentative" in the screenshot of the image that Engadget obtained, so the dates of course could prove inaccurate, but a hint is better than nothing.

Galaxy S4 pre-orders begin tomorrow

The leaked memo also indicates that Samsung Galaxy S4 pre-orders will begin tomorrow in Staples stores.

A Galaxy S4 pre-order date of April 16 backs up the information in a Wal-mart memo leaked to PhoneArena over the weekend, not to mention a previous announcement from AT&T itself.

That announcement also revealed the official Galaxy S4 price on AT&T: $199 for 16GB and $249 for 32GB with a two-year contract.

The Galaxy S4 will likely set the benchmark for smartphones during the next year, with its 5-inch 1080p display, quad-core processor (in the U.S. and U.K. at least), and unique features like air gestures that allow it to detect a finger hovering over the screen to varying effects.

Can't wait? Check out TechRadar's latest hands-on Galaxy S4 review and keep an eye out for all the Galaxy S4 release date news we come across.

