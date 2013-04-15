Staples leak spills Galaxy S4 release date on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon

Samsung's Galaxy S4 release date has yet to be officially nailed down on any carrier, but the latest leak may have revealed an April 26 release date for AT&T.

The leak came yesterday from what appears to be a Staples memo to employees detailing the pre-order process leading up to the S4's launch.

The document from the retailer also mentions a May 1 debut on T-Mobile and a May 30 release on Verizon - more than a full month after AT&T starts S4 sales.

The Galaxy S4 launch dates are listed as "tentative" in the screenshot of the image that Engadget obtained, so the dates of course could prove inaccurate, but a hint is better than nothing.

Galaxy S4 pre-orders begin tomorrow

The leaked memo also indicates that Samsung Galaxy S4 pre-orders will begin tomorrow in Staples stores.

A Galaxy S4 pre-order date of April 16 backs up the information in a Wal-mart memo leaked to PhoneArena over the weekend, not to mention a previous announcement from AT&T itself.

That announcement also revealed the official Galaxy S4 price on AT&T: $199 for 16GB and $249 for 32GB with a two-year contract.

The Galaxy S4 will likely set the benchmark for smartphones during the next year, with its 5-inch 1080p display, quad-core processor (in the U.S. and U.K. at least), and unique features like air gestures that allow it to detect a finger hovering over the screen to varying effects.

Can't wait? Check out TechRadar's latest hands-on Galaxy S4 review and keep an eye out for all the Galaxy S4 release date news we come across.