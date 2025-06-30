US regulators clear HPE takeover deal of Juniper - but with some major conditions

The US Department of Justice has finally approved HPE's takeover of Juniper Networks

HPE must divest its Instant On business and auction off a license

European regulators approved the deal in August 2024

The US Department of Justice has settled its lawsuit claims against HPE's $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks, which means the deal may now proceed pending court approval.

However, HPE must adhere to some pretty hefty conditions to pacify regulators, including divesting its 'Instant On' wireless networking business and auctioning a license for Juniper’s AI Ops for Mist source code, which it uses in WLAN products.

Still, HPE CEO Antonio Neri welcomed the news and confirmed the agreement resolves antitrust concerns in a joint statement by HPE and Juniper.

HPE's Juniper acquisition given the go-ahead

"Our agreement with the DOJ paves the way to close HPE’s acquisition of Juniper Networks and preserves the intended benefits of this deal for our customers and shareholders," Neri said.

HPE hopes joining forces with Juniper will enable it to address "legacy incumbent networking solutions" by combining the two companies' hybrid cloud, storage, compute and software expertise.

"This marks an exciting step forward in delivering on a critical customer need – a complete portfolio of modern, secure networking solutions to connect their organizations and provide essential foundations for hybrid cloud and AI,” Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim added.

Department of Justice Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle called the win a "key legal victory" for the antitrust department.

The news comes almost a year after the European Commission first approved the deal – in August 2024, European antitrust regulators stated that the takeover "would not significantly reduce competition."

With HPE Intelligent Edge revenue down $852 million year-over-year to $4.5 billion, Juniper's full 2024 revenue of $5.1 billion could further strengthen HPE's position in the market.

Looking ahead, HPE has been given 180 days to divest Instant On or it risks facing further action.