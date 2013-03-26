T-Mobile's 4G LTE network sparks up in seven metro areas

T-Mobile revealed today that its 4G LTE network is now crackling in seven major metropolitan areas.

Baltimore, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Jose, Calif. and Washington D.C. now all have access to T-Mo's speedy connectivity. Vegas and Kansas City already had the blazing speeds running - the other five are now part of T-Mo's 4G crowd.

The announcement came during T-Mobile's "Un-carrier" press event in New York city, where it also unveiled its Simple Choice data plans, starting at $50 a month.

On the device front, T-Mobile announced that not only will it bring about the coveted Apple iPhone 5, the carrier will also start carrying premiere devices like Samsung's Galaxy S4, which should arrive around May 1.

A new T

T-Mobile's promising a "no strings attached" approach to phone ownership, doing away with annual contracts in a move to check out of the carrier club.

The iPhone 5 fits well into the company's plans to flush out its 4G offerings. The more networks it can roll out - T-Mo wants to hit 200 million customers with the service by year's end - the better its sales of the phone should look.