The best T-Mobile phones for February 2018

The best T-Mobile phone is a constantly moving target, as new phones like the iPhone X and Google Pixel 2 jump in and shake up the field. If you're struggling to pick the best phone you can get or the easiest budget option, we can help.

We've listed a number of categories. Want the best Android? Want the best iPhone? Just want to save a bunch of money on your next phone? We've got you covered.

We'll include the key details you need to know about each phone, including how much they'll cost you each month and how much you'll pay total. So, when you go to buy your new phone, you'll be sure you've picked the right phone.

The best T-Mobile phones: Explained

In order to rank T-Mobile's best phones, we've sifted through all that the carrier offers, comparing price tags and the value offered by each phone. As with all of our reviews, we disregarded any potential personal preferences/biases for specific operating systems like Android Nougat and iOS 11.

Also note that these phones can generally be purchased on an installment plan through T-Mobile, allowing you to spread out the cost over 24 months. We'll include details on what the total amount is as well, so you know what you're really paying.

How to choose the best T-Mobile phones for you

T-Mobile has phones ranging from a few dollars a month to over $30 a month, and depending on your credit and how you want to buy a phone, you could spend as much as $1,000 at once. With good credit, you can spread the full price of most phones out over 24 months, making the monthly bill more manageable. These installment plans require a T-Mobile plan though, so if you don't intend to stay with T-Mobile for 24 months, make sure your budget is ready to pay for the full price of the phone you choose. We've included phones at all price points to help you find one that will work. Let's dive in.

The best T-Mobile phones for every budget:

Best of the best: Samsung Galaxy S8 Check out all Samsung Galaxy S8 plans on T-Mobile starting from $30/month with $30 upfront, or $750 total The Samsung Galaxy S8 stands out as the best smartphone on the market right now for a number of reasons. It has an incredible bezel-less design that fits a 5.8-inch display onto a pocket-worthy body. Samsung's screens are among the most impressive. It has all the hardware internals of a powerful flagship Android phone. And, its camera is capable of incredible photos. The Galaxy S8 is an even more attractive T-Mobile phone thanks a buy-one-get-one deal available right now.

Best Apple Phone: iPhone X Check out all iPhone X plans on T-Mobile starting from $30/month with $279 upfront, or $999 total Apple's iPhone X is easily the best Apple phone on T-Mobile. It features Apple's most powerful CPU to date, it adds facial recognition technology for secure unlocking and Animoji and it offers an entirely new design the rids the iPhone of its bezels. The iPhone X is also the first to come with an OLED display for an incredible contrast ratio when watching video or looking at photos. While the iPhone X is expensive, T-Mobile is offering $700 off a second iPhone with a deal available now.

The previous best Apple phone: iPhone 7 See all iPhone 7 plans from T-Mobile starting at $22/month with $21 up front, or $549 retail It might not be the latest or greatest, but the iPhone 7 is still a powerful smartphone, and T-Mobile iPhone 7 deals are still alive and kicking, making it a solid pick. The retail price of the iPhone 7 is lower than newer models, and T-Mobile will throw in a second iPhone 7 for free.

Best Android phone: Google Pixel 2 Check out the Pixel 2 from Google starting from $27.04/month, or $649 total T-Mobile doesn't sell the Google Pixel 2 directly, but you can still get it on a lease. And, since it's the best Android phone outside of Samsung's offerings, it's definitely worth a look. If you love streaming, the Pixel 2's stereo speakers at the top and bottom of the screen offer great audio. For photographers, the Pixel 2 has one of the best cameras that's ever been on a smartphone.

Best value phone: iPhone SE Check out all iPhone SE plans on T-Mobile starting from $14/month with $13.99 upfront, or $349 total iPhones are highly capable but notoriously expensive, especially now that the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X have raised the bar for price. Fortunately, the iPhone SE is still available, offering good performance, a quality build, pocket-friendly size and a price that's less than half of a new iPhone 8 at retail. It even has a 12MP camera on the back capable of 4K video capture. When it comes to value, the iPhone SE is an easy pick from T-Mobile.

Best cheap phone: LG Stylo 3 Plus Check out all LG Stylo 3 Plus plans on T-Mobile starting from $9/month with $9 upfront, or $225 total Skip one latte and a scone every month, and you can afford the LG Stylo 3 Plus. This is basically a budget Note 8. It has a mid-range Snapdragon 435 chipset with an 8-core CPU and 2GB of RAM. It's screen is 5.7 inches and Full HD, and it supports a stylus that adds special functions. It includes a 13MP camera on the rear and even has a fingerprint reader. All in all it's not too shabby for a $225 phone.

