The best Sprint plans in February 2018

Sprint has made picking the best mobile plan easier, much like T-Mobile's plans. There used to be a load of plans to choose from, all with subtle differences, but now Sprint is focused on its flagship unlimited plan.

There are still some other plans available for those that don't need all the data Sprint offers. We'll take a look at all of your options here.

Sprint Unlimited Freedom plan: Explained

Front and center in Sprint's current mobile plan offerings is the Unlimited Freedom plan, which extends to cover its family plan as well. So, what's the deal? Well, Unlimited Freedom offers unlimited talk, text and data. That includes HD video streaming and 10GB of mobile hotspot data per line on the plan. Sprint is even throwing in a free Hulu subscription with the plan.

1st line: $60/month

2nd line: $40/month

3rd-5th lines: $0/month for a limited time (reg. $30 each)

Sprint plans: access charges

Sprint used to list access charges when you go through the process of selecting a plan and a device on its website. These used to be an easy way to turn an attractive plan price sour quickly, as it could tack on over $10 to the price.

Now, Sprint doesn't mention it anywhere that we could so, so the days of access fees may be on their way out. Sprint's plans will include other taxes and fees though.

The right Sprint plan for you

If you want unlimited talk, text and data, then picking the right Sprint plan will be easy. If you think you might want less, we'll include details on some of the other plans Sprint offers so you can be sure you've seen your options and can make the right choice.

Sprint Unlimited Freedom plan | Unlimited calls, texts and data | $60/month

As we've mentioned, this plan comes with all the service you need, including HD video streaming, 10GB of mobile hotspot data per line, and the price per person gets cheaper for each line you add to the plan. The price is decent for a single line, but add on just one more person, it's a great deal for an unlimited plan. And, don't forget it comes with a free Hulu subscription.

Sprint has wrapped its family plan into the Unlimited Freedom plan as well.

Sprint 2GB plan| Unlimited calls and texts | $40/month

If you don't use much data and just want to have all the calling and texting with a sprinkle of the web and YouTube on top, this may be the plan for you. It includes mobile hotspot functionality and unlimited international texting as well.

Sprint 4GB prepaid plan| Unlimited calls and texts | $40/month

Sprint also offers a 4GB data plan with unlimited calls and text, mobile hotspot, and unlimited international texts for $40. Yes, that's the same price as the 2GB plan without an clear difference between what the plans offer other than that the 4GB plan is prepaid. The price listed is after a $5 discount for using AutoPay.

Sprint Forward: Unlimited | Unlimited data, calls and texts | $60/month

If you prefer a prepaid plan, Sprint has the Sprint Forward Unlimited plan, which is just about the equivalent of the Unlimited Freedom plan. It includes mobile hotspot international texting, and even allows you to add lines at lower rates. The first line is $60, the second is $40, and all additional lines are $30. However, there's a deal on right that offers four lines for $25 per month each, and Sprint will add a fifth line for free.

Sprint plans: Other options

If you're looking to get more than just a mobile phone plan, Sprint also offers an an unlimited data plan for tablets through its retail stores, and it has mobile broadband plans ranging from $15 to $80 per month.

Sprint phones

