Sprint could get the next Sony flagship, and all signs point to Xperia Z3

Sony hasn't done a great job of getting its Xperia flagships into the US, but it could be trying to get a head start with the next one.

That next one being, most likely, the Sony Xperia Z3, a phone we're expecting to see in September.

Both The Wall Street Journal and Reuters report that Sony has teamed up with Sprint and its parent company, Softbank, to release Sony's next flagship smartphone on Softbank in Japan and on Sprint in the US.

It will be a big step for Sony if the company can actually release a new flagship in the US in time for it to be relevant, so our fingers are crossed.

Guesswork

Granted, these reports don't specify what new Sony flagship they're talking about, but what else could it be?

It's also unclear whether this phone will come exclusively to Sprint in the US, or if that's just one of the carriers that will launch the Xperia Z3.

We're still expecting to see the Sony Xperia Z3 and a compact companion phone launch after IFA 2014, so watch out for some announcements next month.

Via Android Authority