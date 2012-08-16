Samsung's Galaxy S Blaze Q now Galaxy S Relay 4G?

Samsung's QWERTY smartphone, the Galaxy S Blaze Q, was supposed to arrive at T-Mobile Wednesday, but it didn't.

It was also supposed to be called what everyone's been calling it all along, but that seems to no longer be the case.

A leaked press shot from last week indicated the slide-out keyboard wielding device would break out on T-Mobile August 15, but here we are on August 16 with no Galaxy S Blaze Q...or rather no Galaxy S Relay 4G, as it's now reportedly been monikered.

As is its wont, Samsung hasn't provided an explanation for the rumored name change or even confirmation.

What's the same

Though there's also no word from Samsung as to when the newly named phone will be hitting T-Mobile's shelves, we do know the phone still has a 1.5GHz dual-quad Snapdragon S4 processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal memory and Ice Cream Sandwich on the inside.

Outside, a 4-inch Super AMOLED 720p HD display, 1080p rear video capture and that lovely, quirky keyboard.

The Blaze Q was supposed to be the follow-up to March's Galaxy S Blaze 4G on T-Mobile, with added keyboard, so at least now the gadget's name reflects its 4G LTE capabilities.

We'll just have to wait...and wait...to see if it's a handset worth having.

Via TmoNews