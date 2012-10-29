Samsung ATIV Odyssey sailing exclusively into Verizon this December

Microsoft has consciously spread the Windows Phone 8 around, from manufacturers to carriers.

Verizon was no exception as the Softies revealed the mega-service provider will receive the Windows Phone 8X, made by HTC, by Thanksgiving.

The phone is set to sell at $199 on a two-year contract.

Also due up for Verizon is the Nokia Lumia 822, an exclusive deal that'll bring the phone to Big Red for $99 on a two-year service agreement.

ATIV news

Perhaps most intriguing from Microsoft's announcement Monday is word that Verizon will exclusively carry a device called the Samsung ATIV Odyssey.

A device called the Odyssey (sans ATIV) first popped up earlier this year in court documents during Samsung's drag-out legal battle with Apple.

The phone in the docs was pegged as having a 4.65-inch SuperAMOLED HD display, 2MP front camera backed by an 8MP snapper in the rear, NFC and 4G connectivity.

Other than that, there's little to go on for this device, including whether the ATIV Odyssey and Odyssey are even on in the same.

However, the phone now appears poised to join other WP8 handsets as Samsung's first offering with the new OS.

Customers can catch the Odyssey starting in December, though no word yet on pricing.

Via Microsoft