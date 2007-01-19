Palm posts camera patch for Treo 680

Problems with reduced battery life when using the Treo 680's onboard camera have prompted Palm to issue a software update for its latest smartphone.

According to Palm, the camera on the Treo 680 may continue to use up power when in standby. The company therefore recommends that all users of the device install the update.

Users can download and install the camera update using Palm Hotsync software via a PC or Mac, or can download directly to their Treo.

Visit the Palm web site for instructions on installing the patch. Phil Lattimore