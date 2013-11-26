Motorola gifts public with unlocked Moto G

The Moto G can be yours or yours to give away for the holidays from Motorola.

The company announced on its blog that the Moto G is now available unlocked from its website though only the GSM versions can be be bought at the moment. CDMA availability begins in January.

You can pick up an 8GB Moto G for $179 while the 16GB will only cost you $199.

Unfortunately the popular Moto Maker, a Moto X feature, will not be an option for the Moto G - however the device has a decent amount of colorful, interchangeable back plates for you to customize away.

Low price, top quality

The Moto G is packaged as the iPhone anyone can afford, and it really is.

At 4.5-inches boasting a 1280 x 720 display and 329ppi pixel density, the Moto G is larger than an iPhone 5S and has higher resolution but costs a third of the price.

It also comes with the latest quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and Android 4.3 Jelly Bean - with an impending early 2014 KitKat update.

There are however, a few downsides to the phone - an unimpressive 5MP rear-facing camera, and the already low internal storage coupled with the lack of a microSD slot make it a bit less appealing.

Though for less than $200, you do get what you pay for - and perhaps a little more with the Moto G.