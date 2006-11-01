Mitsubishi's new phone helps women conceive

NTT DoCoMo may already have 56 per cent of the mobile phone market in Japan. But that hasn't stopped it innovating through handsets such as Mitsubishi 's D702iF, a new handset that tracks the fertility of female users each month in a bid to help them conceive.

The phone, which has been seen before in prototype form and went on sale in Japan this week, takes user-inputted menstruation data and works out when attempts to conceive are most likely to succeed, then prompts the user to make 'appropriate' plans.

Other features include 'camouflage melody', a simulated incoming ringtone to be used as an excuse to escape unwanted attention in bars and the like. The D702iF sells for ¥6,000 (£27) with a new DoCoMo contract.