LG G2 Pro phablet on the cards ahead of LG G3

The LG G3 is widely expected to arrive sometime in 2014, but it may be towards the end of the year as news arrives suggesting LG will squeeze in another top-end handset before its big reveal.

Korean site ETNews is reporting that the manufacturer is lining up the LG G2 Pro, a move which would mirror the launch of the LG Optimus G Pro - the successor to the original Optimus G.

Apparently the LG G2 Pro will get a screen boost from 5.2 inches up to 6 inches, propelling it firmly into the "phablet" sector.

It'll keep the same 1080p resolution as the LG G2 though, with the QHD display supposedly being held back for the G3.

All eyes on MWC

As far as other specs go the LG G2 Pro is touted to have a quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, 3GB of RAM and Android 4.4 KitKat - the latest flavour of Google's mobile platform.

A LG G2 Pro release date is pegged for sometime in the next month or so, and with MWC 2014 just around the corner all eyes will be on Barcelona come February 24.

Via GforGames