The Epic Games Store Christmas sale has dropped, these are my personal picks

The Epic Games Store holiday sale has finally arrived, with huge discounts set to run until January 9, 2025. If you're a PC gamer who has been waiting for the perfect opportunity to build out your digital game library without completely breaking the bank, then this is absolutely one of the best times to do so.

Although it's definitely a little more underappreciated than the digital behemoth Steam, the Epic Games Store is still a solid storefront and, importantly, always delivers when it comes to value. There are some fantastic, recent games currently discounted.

The excellent Epic Rewards program has also been boosted to celebrate the festive season, letting you immediately receive 10% back in-store credit on almost anything that you choose to pick up.

If you're wondering what the very best bargains in this year's sale are, then look no further as I've spent ages trawling the store to find them. Here are five top picks straight from my basket.

1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If you watched The Game Awards 2024, then you know that it opened with a bang thanks to a lavish reveal trailer for The Witcher 4. With this highly-anticipated sequel on the way, now is a fantastic time to dive into the world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition - especially as it's currently on sale for just $9.99 / £6.99.

Although it is discounted fairly regularly, I can't remember the last time I saw this game available for under the $10 / £7 mark so this saving is definitely noteworthy. For that price, you're getting one of the best role-playing games (RPGs) ever made, complete with over 100 hours worth of quests and a gigantic open-world to adventure through as mysterious witch-hunter Geralt of Rivia.

Every expansion is packed into the mega Complete Edition, including the brilliant Blood and Wine DLC which is considered by many to be just as good as, if not even better, than the base game. You also get loads of additional content that was originally added through updates, like the ability to customize Geralt's haircut, a photo mode, and lots of new weapons, armor styles, and outfits.

The value here is just unbelievable.

2. Frostpunk 2

(Image credit: 11 Bit Studios)

Nothing embraces the spirit of the season quite like Frostpunk 2, a grueling survival city-builder set in an icy frozen apocalypse. This was one of the biggest surprises of the year and it's now discounted to just $35.99 / £30.39 - its very first price cut on the Epic Games Store!

As the leader of your city, you need to make tough ethical decisions that can have serious repercussions. Brilliant writing makes every choice feel not only bleak and real but genuinely thoughtful and impactful. The deep management system, that puts almost every part of life in the city under your control, then makes it easy to spend tens of hours playing in the blink of an eye.

If you're going to have a lot of spare time to fill over the holidays and don't mind a meaty challenge, this is one game that will keep you occupied for the long haul.

3. Grand Theft Auto 5: Premium Edition

(Image credit: Take-Two Interactive / Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5 is another game with a sequel on the way. If you haven't yet managed to experience this blockbuster hit from 2013, which has quickly become one of the best-selling games of all time, then this is your chance to do so for just $14.99 / £14.99.

That price is worth it for the story mode alone, which charts the criminal careers of three unique protagonists: Franklin, Michael, and Trevor. It's filled with memorable heists and white-knuckle moments, plus it all takes place in a lavish open-world fictionalized vision of California that's easy to get lost in.

I'd recommend Grand Theft Auto 5 if that was the entire package, but the fact you get Grand Theft Auto Online too makes it even better. This standalone multiplayer component is a hugely popular online game in its own right, setting your own created character loose in a giant virtual city to do pretty much whatever you can think of.

The Premium Edition comes with the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack - basically just some bonus unlocks to get you started in Grand Theft Auto Online.

4. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morals

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Now this is a game that is festive in the extreme. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales takes you to a wintry version of New York decked out in Christmas decorations. As rookie teenage hero Miles Morales, it's your job to protect your home neighborhood from the advances of a sinister tech company.

Beating up legions of bad guys is an absolute blast thanks to his powerful bio-electric abilities, plus unique gadgets and combat abilities. The snowy New York is also a serious looker, especially if you crank up the ray-tracing features and plug in an ultra-wide monitor for the most cinematic experience.

Although it's a standalone spinoff and therefore a bit shorter than the full Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, for just $24.99 / £19.99 in this 50% off sale, I think Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is worth every penny.

5. Assassin's Creed Mirage

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

An asking price of just $19.99 / £17.99 is frankly absurdly low for Assassin's Creed Mirage. In fact, this is by far the cheapest it's been at the Epic Games Store according to historical pricing data.

This latest installment in the long-running stealth series is considered by many to be one of the absolute best yet, in fact, it even managed to bag a spot on our Game of the Year list back in 2023.

It tells the story of Basim, a character who long-time fans might recognize from Assassin's Creed Valhalla. He's younger here, though, traversing through ancient Baghdad with a satisfying level of agility and slickness.

This is a much more streamlined experience than other entries, with only a little bit of side content and a much smaller map. That's not a bad thing, as it makes for a very focused experience that's perfect if you only have a couple of hours to game over the holidays.