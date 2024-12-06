Amazon Prime subscribers can claim a frankly absurd number of free games like The Outer Worlds and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine with Prime Gaming right now - these are my top picks

First revealed back at Gamescom 2024, the Secret Level show is finally set to release on Prime Video come December 10. The animated show, which will have fifteen episodes, recreates some of the most iconic video game franchises on the big screen.

Some of the series making an appearance include Armored Core, Mega Man, Sifu, and much more. It looks like an absolute treat for gamers, especially if you're already a fan of any the titles that inspired an episode.

To celebrate the release, Amazon is giving away a frankly ludicrous games as part of its monthly Prime Gaming. They are available to all Amazon Prime subscribers and could be the perfect way to prepare for the show's arrival.

You will need an active Amazon Prime membership to claim them. New subscribers can take advantage of a one month free trial below, plus see the latest monthly and yearly subscription prices.

Claim The Outer Worlds, Spelunky, and more

(Image credit: Focus Home Interactive)

For me, the real highlight of this month's drop is The Outer Worlds. This sprawling space RPG from genre masters Obsidian is an open world delight, with hours of quests to complete, plenty of interesting loot, and a engaging main story with a great sense of humor. I can think of few games I would recommend more for the low price of... well, free if you already have Prime.

You can also get your hands on a copy of Spelunky, an iconic indie gem that should be on your radar if you haven't played it before. It's a platformer with randomly generated cave levels to explore, offering a whole new experience every time you boot it up. It's a great game to keep on your desktop, as it's perfect for quick little sessions.

A few Warhammer 40,000 games are on offer too, including Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War, and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 2. Unfortunately these games are all missing their online multiplayer components, but still have decent campaigns that are worthy of your time.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Space Marine is an especially good pick, as it will set you up nicely for not only the Warhammer 40,000 Secret Level episode but also the events of this year's smash hit Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

You can see even more of the games up for grabs below.

Necromunda: Hired Gun

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition

Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition

You can now also play side-scrolling platformer Mega Man 11 via Amazon Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming service, at no additional cost.

To claim the games simply head over to the Prime Gaming home page and select the titles of your choice. Platform specific redemption instructions will then appear on screen. Follow them, and they're yours to keep.