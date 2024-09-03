Gamescom organizers on the value of the world’s biggest gaming event: "whether you're an indie developer or part of a major studio, it's an opportunity to draw attention to your game"

Gamescom 2024, which ran from August 21 to 25, has officially concluded. While preparation has already begun for its return next year, now is a great time to reflect on the most recent event. Although already the world’s largest gaming fair, this year’s event set a new record in terms of exhibitor numbers. It saw more than 1,400 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of upcoming games, demos, and hardware products across a staggering 230,000 square meters of space.

I spent three days at Gamescom 2024, attending plenty of appointments and meetings in both the public and business areas of the event. Walking through the crowds, the sense of scale was truly incredible and it was great to see plenty of major players like 2K, Capcom, Xbox, and Square Enix represented with massive, elaborate booths. It’s not just all about games though, as Gamescom 2024 also catered to those interested in tabletop or card gaming. There were even dedicated social areas, complete with live entertainment and cosplay activities.

Eager to learn more about what goes on behind the scenes, I spoke to organizers in an email interview about Gamescom 2024 and what could be in store in future.

Something for everyone

(Image credit: Koelnmesse Image database)

“We see Gamescom as a festival for different communities within the gaming culture. The Gamescom cosplay village offers workshops and photo opportunities, creating a hub for creativity and community,” explains Stefan Heikhaus, director of Gamescom and events at Game, the German games industry association.

“On the other hand, esports fans can watch tournaments in the event arena, which are hosted by ESL. The new Gamescom social area is an important place where content creators can create unique shows and live experiences for their fans, or meet them in our signing area.”

Stefan Heikhaus Director Gamescom & events at Game , The German Games Industry Association

“Gamescom is, compared to other events, to be understood as a 360-degree festival,” adds Tim Enders, director of Gamescom, “related topics like cosplay, anime, streaming providers or trading cards and board game publishers are present as well. And this is only a selection of what we have to offer. We also give content creators, or independent artists a place to present themselves. We have our event arena, our city festival – during Gamescom, there is a whole variety of things to explore. It really is a unique experience because we include all interests the gaming community has.”

Tim Enders Director of Gamescom

Even if you didn’t make your way to Cologne, Germany, to attend anything in-person, Gamescom has a digital component that can be accessed anyway. This includes the Gamescom Opening Night Live show, which this year took place on the evening of August 20 and was streamed live on video platforms like YouTube and Twitch. It was hosted by presenters Geoff Keighley and Eefje “sjokz” Depoortere and featured no shortage of major reveals, from the announcement of Dying Light: The Beast to the official confirmation of Borderlands 4 .

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We are a hybrid event with many digital options like Gamescom Epix, Gamescom Now, Gamescom Opening Night Live, and Gamescom Awesome Indies – to name a few,” continues Heikhaus. “That gives us an enormous extra boost in international attention and helps us to grow. Not just in Cologne, but worldwide. Even during the pandemic, we managed to build a digital offer to the industry and community alike to stay in touch and celebrate games like we do every year in Cologne. And that approach, that led to the hybrid event we are now, is something that helped us grow and become even better suited for the future.”

This is only half the story, though, as while Gamescom is a lot of fun for consumers, Heikhaus is careful to emphasize that it also brings plenty to the table for developers and other trade visitors. “Gamescom offers developers a unique platform to showcase their titles to a wide and diverse audience – both in person and online,” he says.

“Whether you're an indie developer or part of a major studio, it's an opportunity to draw attention to your game, gather valuable player feedback, and make important industry connections. The variety of games at the show allows developers to reach different target groups and present innovative ideas, but get inspiration at the same time. It’s a chance to network, learn from others, and stand out with creative and innovative presentations.”

Moving forward

(Image credit: Koelnmesse Image database)

Gamescom can have a major impact on even those who are outside of the gaming industry. Hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to Cologne for the event and are warmly welcomed - at least if my experience is anything to go by. “Gamescom means a lot to Cologne and the local community,” Enders begins.

“The city goes all out and is in close partnership with us to ensure an exceptional experience, with expanded public transportation, special shuttle services, enhanced security measures, and exclusive deals on accommodations and cultural activities. [...] On top of that, the Gamescom city festival on Saturday and Sunday adds even more excitement with concerts, food trucks, and more.” For the local people, he argues, “it's something special to have the world's largest gaming festival right in their own backyard.”

(Image credit: Koelnmesse Image database)

While its infrastructure and geographical positioning mean that Cologne is an ideal location for international visitors, it’s still predominantly a European event. This is where Gamescom Latam, which takes place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Gamescom Asia, held in Singapore, come in.

“Gamescom is a strong brand that is highly valued by the community and industry around the world. With the two satellite events in Southeast Asia and Latin America, we are bringing Gamescom to two regions where the games market is particularly dynamic. This means that Gamescom will not only take place in two additional locations, but also at two different times of the year,” Heikhaus says. “We are now focusing on strengthening these initiatives alongside our flagship event in Cologne.”

Despite this international expansion, the future of Gamescom isn’t simply just getting bigger. According to Enders, the organizers “cling to our initial vision: We want to create and constantly develop an event which welcomes hundreds of thousands of fans every year to celebrate gaming and gaming culture.”

“As the gaming industry is ever-changing, we are adapting to that pace, following with new ideas and technologies to meet the demand our communities have,” he adds. “We cannot foresee how the industry is about to change in the future. But we will make sure to be ready for it.”

As for what exactly this will entail, we can only wait and see. After enjoying Gamescom 2024, I’m already really looking forward to returning to Cologne when Gamescom 2025 kicks off on August 20 next year.