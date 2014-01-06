LG G Flex flaunting its curved frame at AT&T later this year

LG's curvaceous G Flex is heading stateside.

AT&T announced this morning at CES 2014 that it will carry its first smartphone with a curved screen sometime in the first quarter of the year.

There's no word yet on pricing, but don't expect it to run the equivalent of its South Korean price, which amounts to $942. A two-year contract will certainly knock some dollars off.

AT&T noted that it's particularly keen on the "futuristic" G Flex's curved form factor and enhanced audio and visual features.

Flex features coming to Ma Bell

The LG G Flex has a concave shaped 6-inch true HD P-OLED display with a 1280 x 720 resolution.

It's powered by a 2.26GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 and hums along thanks to a 3,500 mAh battery.

While its 13MP rear and 2.1MP front cameras hit the higher end of smartphone snappers, the G Flex is still stuck on Android Jelly Bean 4.2.2.

Filling out its spec sheet, the curved LG phone rams 2GB of RAM in its frame and 32GB eMMC ROM. It's a light 177g and measures 160.5 x 81.6 x 7.9-8.7mm.

Though we have no official word on when AT&T customers can buy the G Flex, perhaps the "March 17" on the press image's screen offers a clue?