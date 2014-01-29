Verizon plucks exclusive rose gold Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Update: It's out now!

The rose gold Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is now available on Verizon's site for a $249.99 price with contract, $27.15 on Verizon Edge and $649.99 alone.

Original article ...

Samsung stealthily added a rose gold tint to the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, a shade coming exclusively to Verizon.

Other than the glossy new color, it's still the same 5.7-inch smartphone. Underneath the hand-stretching 1920 x 1080 resolution screen kicks a 2.3GHz quad-core processor with 3GB of RAM.

The phone comes running Android 4.3 Jelly Bean on 32GB of storage, though that's expandable with a microSD card. On the back, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera coupled with 2-megapixel front snapper.

Samsung didn't mention a release date or how much it will cost, but it's likely not to deviate off the other tones' $299.99 price.